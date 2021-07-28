Manchester City full-back Danny Mills believes Varane might struggle in the Premier League

A deal in principle has been agreed for the 28-year old to move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid

Varane is likely to form a defensive partnership with Harry Maguire

But Mills believes the physical demands of the league will be tough for the Frenchman to adapt to

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills believes the incoming Manchester United star Raphael Varane will struggle with the physicality of the Premier League.

The Red Devils confirmed they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of the Frenchman in a deal valued at around £43 million.

He is expected to undergo medicals before signing the dotted lines after which he will be presented to the fans.

Varane declined a new deal to stay at Real Madrid.

Source: Getty Images

Mills spoke on Talksport where he threw cold water on the World Cup winner joining the Red Devils despite acknowledging the defender's experience.

He also admits that he the four-time Champions League winner has the potential to form a formidable partnership with Harry Maguire eventually.

“We know his pedigree. We know he’s an exceptional talent.

“Obviously often partnered in recent years alongside Sergio Ramos. It will take him a little bit of time to adapt certainly to Manchester, to Manchester weather. But more importantly the Premier League.”

According to Mills, La Liga is slightly different from the Premier League in that in Spain, one might get “a dozen difficult games” but in the Premier League, it is week in, week out.

‘"He is used to playing eight-ish tough games a season apart from the Champions League.

"Him and Ramos can get through games at the back for Real Madrid with a cigar on. You can't do that in the Premier League.”

Varane, 28, has loads of experience and has made 79 appearances for the French national side. He won three La Liga titles during his time at Real Madrid, an indication that he is no stranger to success in terms of both club and international football.

Why Man United wanted Saul Niguez

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has emerged as a top transfer target for Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are eyeing the Spaniard as a replacement for want-away star Paul Pogba who has been linked with Paris Saint Germain.

Reports reveal that the Frenchman is expected back at Old Trafford this week after enjoying an elongated summer break following participation in this European Championship.

Source: Legit