Man United could lose Paul Pogba for free next summer if the midfielder refuses to sign a new deal

The Red Devils have already offered the Frenchman an extension but he is yet to confirm if he will say or not

PSG have been linked with a move for the World Cup winner as they continued to build a formidable squad for competition

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils are eyeing the Spaniard as a replacement for want-away star Paul Pogba who has been linked with Paris Saint Germain.

Reports reveal that the Frenchman is expected back at Old Trafford this week after enjoying an elongated summer break following participation in this European Championship.

He scored a stunner for Les Blues in their last-16 game against Switzerland but his goal wasn't good enough to rescue them from crashing out at the end of penalty shootouts.

However, PSG are hoping they can exploit the midfielder's situation after refusing to sign a bumper deal - with his current contract elapsing in June 2022.

Daily Star reports that the 28-year-old is willing to hold showdown talks with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before deciding on his future.

However, United will be forced to sign a replacement if Pogba decides to leave before the start of the new season on August 14.

And with Atletico facing financial issues, they might be open to offers for the 26-year-old, who is one of the highest earners at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United could complete Raphael Varane's transfer move before the end of this week after reaching an agreement with Real Madrid.

The Frenchman has already told Los Blancos of his desires to leave them after a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His arrival will see him partner Harry Maguire in the Red Devils back-line while they contend for their first Premier League title since 2013.

