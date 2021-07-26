Raphael Varane moved to the top of Man United's transfer list after the arrival of Jadon Sancho this summer

The Frenchman has about 12 months left on his current deal with Real Madrid as sources claim he already informed them of his decision to join United

His imminent arrival will see him partnered with Harry Maguire in the heart of defence at Old Trafford

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Raphael Varane is edging closer to Manchester United's transfer move after talks with Real Madrid is rapidly progressing.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of the Red Devils for months now as they hope to land him this summer in a bid to bolster their defence ahead of the new season.

Varane has already returned to Los Blancos, but Metro UK reports he has made it clear he intends to move to Old Trafford as he wants to experience a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

Raphael Varane is expected to help solidify Man United's defence when he eventually joins them. Photo by Ruben Albarran / Pressinphoto

Source: Getty Images

The publication added Varane, who has just a year left on his deal with the La Liga club has also informed Real of his unwillingness to pen an extension.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The development is believed to have left the club with no option but to cash in on the defender, with claiming a £39m deal is on the brink of being reached.

It was reported the deal is so close that it could be sealed by the end of the week, with Varane expected to pen a four or five-year contract with Man United.

The 28-year-old could be the second Red Devils' signing this summer after the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The France international is expected to partner with Harry Maguire in the heart of defence at Old Trafford, leaving Victor Lindelof with no choice but to settle for a place on the bench.

Alex Telles to miss the start of the 2021-22 season

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alex Telles may not be available for Man United when the new season starts after picking up an ankle injury recently.

Telles was part of United's pre-season friendly meeting against Derby last weekend where they secured a 2-1 win over the Championship side.

Reports reveal that the left-back is set to miss his side's upcoming friendlies against Brentford and Preston North End.

Source: Legit