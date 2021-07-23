Premier League side Manchester United defeated Roma in the second leg of their UCL 7-1 in 2006 in which Ronaldo bagged brace

The Portugal international stated that one Roma player had to beg him to stop dribbling in the quarterfinal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo was in great form at Manchester United winning the Champions League title before he left

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained how a Roma player begged him in 2006 to stop dribbling while playing for Manchester United in the Champions League in which the Red Devils needed to qualify for the semifinal.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no doubt one of the best forwards in the world considering his performances so far since he started his football career on the streets of Portugal.

In the 2006 Champions League, Manchester United lost their quarterfinal first leg tie 2-1 against Roma in Italy and they needed to win the second battle at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United manager then Sir Alex Ferguson relied on Cristiano Ronaldo in the encounter and the Portuguese did not disappoint his former boss and also the Reds' fans.

What actually happened

Cristiano Ronaldo was only 21 years then and he produced superb performance against Roma scoring a brace and also providing an assist in the Champions League encounter.

According to the report on GMS, Cristiano Ronaldo explained that a player he would not mention his name faced him on the pitch and told him to stop dribbling.

Cristiano Ronaldo's comment

"When we were already winning 6-0 one of their players said 'don't do any more dribbles, you're already winning by six', begging.

"Obviously I won't reveal his name, as these are comments brought about by occurrences in the game."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with several clubs including Manchester City this summer, but old comments about joining the Citizens have now emerged.

Following the rumour linking him with the Premier League club, the Portuguese’ past comments clearly imply such will not materialise.

Manchester City continue to search for a formidable replacement for Sergio Aguero who has departed for Barcelona and Ronaldo is being linked with an exit from Juventus.

Reports say the Old Lady can no longer afford the massive wages of the 36-year-old and are looking to possibly get him off their bill.

Ronaldo first spoke about City rumours all the way back in 2013 where he was far from keen to join the club.

Source: Legit