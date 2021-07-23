Harry Kane could be joining Premier League rivals Manchester City after Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy made a U turn on his stance

Fresh reports now claim Levy is willing to allow the sensational striker to leave for a fee of £160million

This would smash the British record for a fee paid for a player, and Manchester City are now favourites to land the striker

Tottenham star Harry Kane has reportedly been given the green light to join Manchester City in a massive deal that would smash the British transfer record.

Kane’s future has been subject to speculation from May 2021 after the England forward made it clear he wanted to leave the North London club.

Manchester City has been his most likely destination but a potential deal has always been hampered by the fact that Spurs were not necessarily willing to let their star man go.

According to Sunsport, however, Spurs have taken a U-turn on their initial stance and are now open to letting Kane go for £160million.

If the deal goes through, it would smash the record fee paid by a British club for a player, which currently stands at £89million - the fee paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba in 2016.

The report further claims Kane would be given a hefty £400,000-a-week (KSh 60m) wage at City.

Man City are gearing up to table an offer for Harry Kane, but their deal is likely to entail a cash plus player format.

It is highly unlikely the Citizens will cough up the full amount for Kane, as boss Pep Guardiola earlier in July hinted the club was giving up its pursuit for strikers because of their hefty prices.

Newly appointed Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said last week that he expected Kane to stay at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, but chairman Daniel Levy is fast running out of options.

Kane is yet to win any major silverware in his career despite establishing himself as one of the most lethal strikers in world football for years.

A move to Manchester City will obviously significantly increase his chances of clinching silverware, especially because of Guardiola’s recent record in England.

City have won the league in three of the last four seasons as well as the FA Cup, League cup, and were Champions League finalists last season.

