Harry Kane was classy in defeat when England lost to Italy via penalty shootouts at the Euro 2020 finals played at Wembley Stadium

The Three Lions captain consoled his teammates as well as comforting his wife and childhood sweetheart at the stands

The Tottenham Hotspur striker who had a slow start in the tournament finished with four goals, one shy of Cristiano Ronaldo

Harry Kane showed great leadership traits as he consoled his teammates after England's penalty loss to at Euro 2020 finals, The Sun, Metro.

The Tottenham striker was also spotted consoling his teary wife Katy who wished her husband lifted the trophy at the expense of the Italians.

In the build-up to the match, Katy had shared a heartfelt message to her husband expressing how proud she was of him.

Photos of the couples emerged as Kane held on to his childhood sweetheart as she wipes away her tears.

Kane finished the tournament with four goals just one behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick who both finished with five goals.

The Wembley Stadium was thrown into rapturous celebrations after Luke Shaw put England into the lead as early as the second minute.

Harry Kane had to comfort his wife in the stands who was crying uncontrollably after England's loss to Italy. Photo by Carl Recine

However, Italy came back in the second half after a goal-mouth scramble from Leonardo Bonucci to send the match into extra time.

There were no goals to settle the contest as it went straight into penalties. All three England substitutes missed their penalties.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford missed their respective spot-kicks but Jordan Pickford put the Three Lions back into the game after saving two penalties from the Italians.

However, Gianluigi Donnaruma saved Bukayo Saka's penalty to give the Azzurri their second ever European title.

