Sensational reports claim Chelsea could be offered back Eden Hazard, two years after the Belgian left Stamford Bridge

Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019 but has struggled to replicate his world-class form in Spain

The Belgian is reportedly keen on putting an end to his nightmare spell with former European champions Real Madrid

Chelsea are poised to bring back Eden Hazard to Stamford Bridge in stunning new reports.

The West London club has reportedly been approached by intermediaries who have proposed a stunning return to the club, two years after he became a Galactico.

Hazard's spell at Real Madrid

Hazard signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €100million in what was perceived as Real Madrid’s attempt to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who departed for Juventus.

But two years on and the Belgian has struggled to live up to his price tag and hype as his time at Real Madrid has been marred by consistent injuries, particularly in his ankle.

Spanish newspaper AS, as cited in Metro, now claim Real Madrid might be ready to cut their losses and ship Hazard back to Chelsea for a cut-price of €60m.

Since 2019, Hazard has only managed 30 La Liga appearances, scoring a mere 6 goals.

The deal to return to Chelsea may however not be as straightforward for a number of reasons.

For one thing, Hazard is on a huge wage at Real Madrid, more than any other Chelsea player as he makes a massive £400,000-a-week.

Chelsea also has an array of talent in the flanks and number 10 position, two places which Hazard can play almost seamlessly.

Thomas Tuchel’s side currently enjoys the luxury of choosing from Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic on the flanks.

Hazard still has three years left on his current Real Madrid deal and this would make it difficult for him to negotiate a wage cut at Chelsea.

Regardless, Hazard is a loved figure at Chelsea, having won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, League cup and Europa League twice in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Roberto Lewandowski has become Chelsea's new target after attempts to sign Erling Haaland from Dortmund looked impossible, Mirror, Goal.

The Poland striker is believed to be worth £50million and the Blues are ready to cough out the amount this summer.

The 32-year-old has just two years remaining in his contract with Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga giants could be tempted to sell him.

