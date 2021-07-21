Jordan Nwora made huge impact in the NBA finals against Phoenix Suns helping his side overcome a 0-2 series deficit to win 105-98

The 22-year-old is now the first ever Nigerian national basketball team star to win the NBA title as a player

It is Milwaukee’s first title since 1974, while Giannis Antetokounmpo bagged the MVP in the final after averaging 35.2 points

Following Milwaukee Bucks' victory over Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals, Jordan Nwora who currently plays for D’Tigers becomes first Nigerian to win the title as a player.

He also becomes the first Cardinal to win an NBA title since 2002 according to popular outlet SI.com.

The Louisville men's basketball star inspired his side against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals as they came from a 0-2 series deficit to win 105-98.

Jordan Nwora wins NBA title with Milwaukee Bucks. Photo: Jonathan Daniel

Source: Getty Images

Victory in the encounter means Milwaukee are champions for the first time since 1974, while Giannis Antetokounmpo bag the MVP in the final after averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the series.

The 22-year-old Nwora featured in five games at the Bucks' postseason run as he made his playoff debut in an Eastern Conference encounter against the Miami Heat.

In game two, he notched five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3PT), as well as two rebounds and a block. He went 0-4 in game three, with no other stats logged.

He had three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and an assist in game two, followed by four points (4-5 FT) in game four.

