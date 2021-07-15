The Nigerian male and female basketball teams have received a donation of $200,000 as support for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Three banks adopted D'Tigers and D'Tigress as each of the teams will get $100,000 to help prosecute their campaign

The men's team pulled up an upset against the United States and recorded another win over Argentina but lost to Australia in their exhibition games

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

D'Tigers and D'Tigress have been encouraged by three commercial banks in Nigeria with the sum of $200,000 to help them execute their campaign at the Tokyo Olympics, Guardian.

D'Tigers and D'Tigress will have $100,00 each donated by three banks to execute their campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic and Ned Dishman

Source: Getty Images

The adoption initiative by the federal government

The adoption initiative was made by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and they got responses from Zenith, Access and Guarantee Trust banks respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Nigerian male and female basketball teams will get $100,000 each as allowances, bonuses and other expenses at the Tokyo Games.

The Minister for Youth and Sports Sunday Dare thanked the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele who helped facilitate the process of the adoption.

Dare also extended his appreciation to the three banks CEOs for accepting to adopt the national basketball teams.

D'Tigers exhibition games so far

The Olympic-bound male basketball teams have played three warm-up friendlies so far and have given Nigerian hopes of winning at least bronze against all odds.

D'Tigers defeated gold medal favourites the United States by 90-87 in their first exhibition game and two days later won Argentina 94-71.

However, Mike Brown's team were thrashed by the third-ranked team Australia by 108-67 who also defeated the United States by 91-83.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that D'Tigers paid tribute to the late hip hop artiste Sound Sultan in their friendly game against Australia in Las Vegas, United States, Instagram.

Mike Brown's side wore a white shirt having Sultan's face printed inside the map of Nigeria as they held their heads up high before the game against the Boomers.

The 44-year-old's name was written at the back of the shirt with an emoji of hands praying for the deceased.

Legit.ng also reported that D'Tigers have individually responded to ESPN reporter Stephen Smith after disrespectfully making rants about their names, Yahoo Sports.

The Nigerian basketball team pull out a major upset by defeating the United States team which had all NBA superstars in their line-up in a warm-up game to Olympics in Tokyo.

The West Africans were allowed to score an incredible 20 three-pointers and took control of the game, and at a point leading the number four team in the world by 24 points.

Source: Legit.ng News