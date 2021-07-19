Sambi Lokonga has officially joined English Premier League giants Arsenal on loan from Belgian club Anderlecht

The 21-year-old midfielder moves to the north London outfit through the youth programme that exists between both clubs

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that Lokonga is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances

Premier League club Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Belgian midfielder Sambi Lokonga who moved to the north London club on loan, Sky Sports reports.

The 21-year-old impressive star joins the Gunners from Anderlecht’s youth programme after joining the Belgian side in 2014 as a 15-year-old and signing his first professional contract in November 2017.

It was gathered that he made his debut for his former club in 2017 and has gone to make a total of 78 appearances over the last two seasons.

Sambi Lokonga becomes an Arsenal player. Photo: David Price

Source: Getty Images

A Belgium Under-21 international, Albert was called up at senior level in March 2021 when he was an unused substitute against Greece.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said via the club's website:

“Albert is a very intelligent player who has shown great maturity in his performances during his development. He has been coached well by Vincent Kompany and his team at Anderlecht.

“We’re confident Albert’s ready for the next stage in his development and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member to our squad with his quality and presence.”

Gunners chasing Dest

Meanwhile, Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League side Arsenal this summer.

The 20-year-old United States defender has just completed one year out of the five he signed when he joined the Catalans from Ajax in October 2020.

And he scored three goals and one assist in 41 appearances across competitions on his debut for the Spanish League giants.

He has now attracted interest from the Gunners boss who appears to be shopping for a replacement Hector Bellerin who is on the verge of leaving the Emirates.

French star Olivier Giroud becomes AC Milan player

Legit.ng earlier reported that AC Milan have announced the signing of Olivier Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea as the former Blues striker joins the club after a deal of €2 million was reached

According to the report on AC Milan website, Giroud will be wearing the number 9 jersey at the club.

His move to Italy brings to an end his three-and-half-year stay at Stamford Bridge, a report on Chelsea website explains.

