Arsenal are in the market for a right-back to replace Hector Bellerin who has been tipped to leave the Emirates

Inter Milan are believed to be angling for the services of Bellerin who has spent almost a decade with the Gunners

According to reports, the north Londoners have since set their sights on Sergino Dest to succeed the Spaniard

Dest joined Barcelona last October from Ajax and was integral in their Copa del Rey triumph last season

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Premier League side Arsenal this summer.

The 20-year-old United States defender has just completed one year out of the five he signed when he joined the Catalans from Ajax in October 2020.

And he scored three goals and one assist in 41 appearances across competitions on his debut for the Spanish League giants.

Dest has spent nearly a year at Barcelona having joined them last October from Ajax in a £23m deal.

Source: Getty Images

He has now attracted interest from the Gunners boss who appears to be shopping for a replacement Hector Bellerin who is on the verge of leaving the Emirates.

Bellerin has been linked with a stunning move to Inter Milan to succeed Achraf Hakimi who recently quit the Serie A club for a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Metro UK now reports the Gunners are assessing their options and have renewed their interest in Dest for the role.

While Bayern Munich and Juventus are also believed to have made an approach, Sport claims the Barca star is keen to stay at Camp Nou.

However, the La Liga giants are looking to offload a number of players to balance their books and the sale of Dest is expected to fetch the club around £25m.

Dest has spent nearly a year at Barcelona having joined them last October from Ajax in a £23m deal. The United States international was pivotal in the Catalan club's Copa del Rey glory last season.

Nuno Tavares joins Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have completed the signing of promising young defender Nuno Tavares from Portuguese giants Benfica.

Tavares, primarily a left-back, arrives at the Emirates as a back-up for Kieran Tierney, who recently signed a new long-term deal with the North London club.

The Gunners made the official announcement of Tavares’s signing on their official website on Saturday, July 10.

Source: Legit.ng