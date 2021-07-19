Beds to be used by athletes at the Tokyo Olympics are designed to be environmentally sound

The unusual beds made headlines earlier in the week amid claims they are meant to discourage intimacy

The claims emerged following directives to athletes to observe COVID-19 protocols at the Olympic Village

An unusual theory on the material used to make beds for athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics has emerged.

The first of their kind to be used at the Games, the beds have been made almost entirely out of renewable materials. Photo: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

It was claimed earlier in the week that this year's edition of the Summer Games will see Olympic participants sleep on flimsy cardboard beds, allegedly to discourage intimacy among the competitors.

The beds, it was claimed, are made in such a way they will break at little provocation, and as such, each bed will be occupied by only a solitary individual.

Incidentally, photos of the cardboard beds were first shared on social media by the participants themselves, with some, bizarrely, asserting the unusual bed frames are meant to prevent them from having close contact.

American distance runner Paul Chelimo suggested on Twitter the beds cannot accommodate more than one person, sparking a social media buzz.

“Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes,” Chelimo tweeted.

“Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports,” Chelimo cracked.

However, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenghan has since come out to debunk the claims, labeling them as "fake news."

McClenaghan filmed himself bouncing on his cardboard bed to disprove the rumours.

