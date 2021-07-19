D'Tigress of Nigeria will be heading into the 2020 Olympics with aim of doing well after losing their last friendly against USA

The Americans were at the top of their game beating the Nigerian team 93-62 in their last exhibition battle

Wilson was in her best form on Sunday night, July 18, as she scored 16 points for the United States

Nigerian female basketball team known as the D'Tigress on Sunday night, July 18, suffered a defeat against the United States who won 93-62 in both teams' final pre-Olympics friendly game.

Before facing the D'Tigress of Nigeria, the Americans had lost their first two exhibition games and they needed to give themselves little bit of confidence before heading to Tokyo.

The American ladies attacked the D'Tigress from the start of the match until the end as they played like the encounter was a final of a major tournament.

They held D’Tigress to just 30.6 per cent shooting while they shot 53.8 per cent overall. They also outscored Nigeria in all four quarters of the game, though only by one point in the third quarter.

The top performers for the US were A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart who led with 16 points and 10 rebounds and 14 points and six assists, respectively.

According to the report on Ustoday and Premium Times, Nigerian team did not make a good run in the second half as they allowed the Americans to overcome them.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Coach Mike Brown of the D'Tigers suffered his first defeat in charge of the Nigerian Basketball team after suffering a 108-69 loss against Australia in what was a tough game on Wednesday morning, July 14.

The Nigerian Basketball senior team have for the past few days been in America preparing for the Summer Olympics which will start in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.

D'Tigers started their exhibition tourney in America on an impressive note beating the mighty United States in their first game which was an encounter that made Nigerians happy.

Sports pundits, fans and many Nigerians praised the D'Tigers for their win over the world's number one as far as Basketball is concerned and that spurred them to success in their second big game.

