Cristiano Ronaldo missed Juventus' Champions League clash in Turin due to his positive COVID-19 result

The game went in the favour of the Catalans who claimed a 2-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium in October 2020

They however used the 36-year-old's predicament to scare their players to strictly obey the rules guiding the virus and stay safe

Barcelona reportedly made a big deal out of Cristiano Ronaldo's coronavirus situation ahead of their Champions League first-leg meeting in Turin last October.

The 36-year-old had tested positive for the virus while on international duty with Portugal which led to him missing the crunch clash at the Allianz Stadium.

Barca went away with a 2-0 triumph over the Old Lady courtesy of Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi's goals at the end of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo dispossessing Lionel Messi of the ball during their Champions League second-leg clash at Camp Nou. Photo by David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

While preparing for the fixture, the Catalans were said to have scared their players to stay in line to avoid being infected with the virus.

The Mirror quoting Spanish news outlet, AS, claims a story relating to Cristiano's positive result was nailed to the wall in one of the dressing rooms at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper facility.

This was done to caution their players and remind them to abide by the regulations put in place to keep them safe away from attracting the dangerous disease.

Barcelona's instruction to their players

The publication added that below the news cutting is the statement “the competition is at stake” and in red letters “the rules are to be met”.

Despite not having many of their players contract the virus, the Blaugrana still ended up finishing third on the La Liga table after Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, their Champions League journey last season ended up in the semifinals after losing to Paris Saint Germain.

