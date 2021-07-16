Ahmed Musa made his first public appearances since he married his second wife over the weekend secretly

The 28-year-old winger who currently plays for Nigeria Professional League side Kano Pillars legalised his relationship with Mariam

Musa has married three times now but has two wives in his home having parted ways with Jamila four years ago

Newly married Nigerian football star Ahmed Musa shows off his wedding ring online after making first appearances online since he married his second wife.

The Kano Pillars forward secretly tied the knot with Mariam in a private ceremony somewhere in the country last weekend. He shared his picture on his official Instagram page.

This is however the third time the former Premier League star will be getting married in nine years but he parted with his first wife in 2017.

Ahmed Musa in action for the Super Eagles in their AFCON 2019 losers' final against Tunisia. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The same year he wedded Juliet Ejue, who has been the only woman in his house until a few days back when the Nigeria international doubled his blessings.

Musa returned to the Nigeria Professional Football League earlier this year after failing to seal a move back to the Premier League in January.

He was linked with a move to a few clubs in the English topflight but West Bromwich Albion were more serious only for the deal to collapse on the transfer deadline day.

The 28-year-old forward parted ways with his Saudi Arabia-based side Al Nassr last October in search of a more competitive league but that didn't materialise.

He will however hope to try again this summer with a number of top European clubs looking for players to sign before the 2021-22 season kicks off next month.

Source: Legit