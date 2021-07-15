Chelsea have unofficially tabled player plus cash for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland this summer

Reports claim the Bundesliga club are willing to sell the striker as Jadon Sancho nears his exit to Man United

Other clubs interested in the Norwegian star includes Real Madrid and Manchester City but Dortmund's asking price is to high to be met

Chelsea's first unofficial bid for Borussia Dortmund's striker Erling Haaland has been rejected by the Bundesliga club, Sky Sports, Digi Sports, reports.

What Chelsea put on the table

It is understood the Premier League club are willing to offer either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi plus cash for the Norwegian striker.

The Blues did not have a reliable man upfront with Timo Werner and Abraham sharing 12 goals in their last campaign.

A source from Chelsea claim the Bundesliga side are not interested in letting Haaland go as the deal for Jadon Sancho to Man United will be completed in the coming days.

According to the source:

"Chelsea are trying but it is going to be very difficult. At the moment it looks like mission impossible.

"It is unlikely but that doesn't mean it can't happen."

What Dortmund want

Sky Sports in Germany revealed that Haaland can only leave the club next summer when he will be sold for £68m which is in accordance with his release clause.

The reports further stated that despite discussions ongoing for the youngster at the moment, the outcome might not yield fruits because of the difficulty Haaland's agent Mino Raiola put on the deal.

The Italian agent reportedly wants £34.2m as commission for any part of the deal for the former Redbull Salzburg star.

