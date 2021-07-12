Euro 2020 has ended with Italy claiming the title, but prophet Babu Kobi had predicted England to win the title

The Ghanaian cleric had predicted victory for England ahead of the game at Wembley, however Italy won on penalties

A video of the failed prophecy has popped up online showing the prophet claiming victory for the Three Lions

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the founder of Glorious Wave Chapel International, has set himself up for trolls on social media.

This follows the failure of his prophecy about the Euro 2020 final match between Italy and England.

Italy's Azzurris faced the Three Lions of England in a crunch final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time with Italy going on to win 3-2 on penalties with England missing the last three of their kicks.

Ahead of the game, Badu Kobi had prophesied in his church that the Three Lions were going to win what would have been their first silverware since the 1966 World Cup. Babu said:

"Today, England will beat Italy. That is the work of a prophet...to keep saying what God is saying."

Copa America 2021 prophecy

The Euro 2021 final prophecy is the second football prophecy from Badu Kobi which has failed in about 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, the controversial prophet had trended on social media because of his failed prophecy of Brazil winning the Copa America. He said:

“For the match that will happen between Brazil and Argentina, Brazil will win. Argentina will not win.

"Messi is a part of Argentina and he is a great footballer but the night is not for them,” he prophesied ahead of the match."

But Argentina went on to defeat Brazil by 1-0 with Messi lifting his first senior international trophy.

Supercomputer rightly predicts Italy to win Euro 2020

Meanwhile, the final of the ongoing Euro 2020 was between England and Italy and a supercomputer earlier that claimed that Gli Azzuri will defeat the Three Lions to emerge champions, SPORTbible reports.

England eventually lost to Italy in the final which staged at Wembley Stadium and according to Stats Perform, Italy had staggering 39.8% chance of winning the tournament out of the four teams that made it to the semis.

England were second-favourites to win the tournament with 29.4%.

