Leonardo Bonucci is already speaking ahead of the Wembley showdown between Italy and England on Sunday, July 11

Both European powerhouses will face off in the final of this year’s Euro tournament and Bonucci says the Azzurri are not afraid

Euro 2020 final will go down at Wembley Stadium, which means a huge percentage of the fans will be from home country England

Ahead of the Euro 2020 final showdown slated for Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11, Italy Defender Leonarco Bonucci has disclosed that his side will not be afraid.

The Azzurri will be taking on the Three Lions in front of England fans who are desperate to end a 55-year-jinx as it dates back to 1966 since they last reached a major final.

The 34-year-old, alongside 37-year-old captain Georgio Chiellini have been impressive in the Italian defence throughout the competition and now they are in the final of the tournament.

Italy were whitewashed 4-0 in the 2012 edition of the tournament, but Bonucci is "very confident" that this result will not be repeated at Wembley.

He told Evening Standard via Sports Mole:

"We will be playing at their home but we are not afraid of that. We are looking forward to going to Wembley on Sunday, even though we will have a mostly English crowd.

"But being there will be additional motivation for us because we want to achieve something historical and will do everything we can to play a great match, then we will see what the final result will be."

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia but have since improved immensely under former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini and head into this weekend's final unbeaten in their last 33 international matches.

Supercomputer predicts Italy to win Euro 2020

Meanwhile, the final of the ongoing Euro 2020 will be between England and Italy according to a supercomputer that claims Gli Azzuri will defeat the Three Lions to emerge champions, SPORTbible reports.

England will lose to Italy in the final to be staged at Wembley Stadium and according to Stats Perform via SunSport, Italy have a staggering 39.8% chance of winning the tournament out of the four teams left in the tournament.

England are second-favourites to win the tournament with 29.4% and they've still not conceded a goal.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italy camp has reportedly been hit with deadly coronavirus panic barely one day to their all-important Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Sources reveal that three members of the Azzurri media team tested positive for the deadly coronavirus thereby creating tension among them.

The outcome of those tests were said to have forced the Italians to take precautionary measures ahead of the encounter as reported by Daily Mail and SunSport.

