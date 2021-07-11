Argentina have won the 2021 Copa America title beating Brazil in the final with Angel Di Maria netting the winning goal

The victory has however given Lionel Messi his first ever title with Argentina which is an incredible moment

Lionel Messi will now have the time to sort out his future with Barcelona who want him to sign a new deal

Angel Di Maria has explained that Lionel Messi told him the Copa America final was his moment to shine as the Paris Saint-Germain forward scored the goal that condemned Brazil to a defeat.

Finally, Lionel Messi has won a title with Argentina as him and his teammates defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final of the 2021 Copa America.

It was a tough game for both sides as the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar faced in the encounter even though none of them was able to score.

Injuries have prevented Angel Di Maria to miss many finals for Argentina including the 2016 Copa America before he played in the 2021 edition.

According to the report on GOAL, Angel Di Maria explained that Lionel Messi appreciated him for the success they have achieved together in the national team.

Angel Di Maria's reaction

"It's going to be unforgettable as Messi told me thank you I said thanks to him.

"He told me that it was my final, that it was the rematch for the finals that I couldn't play. It had to be today and today it was."

"I am happy for my daughters, my wife, my parents, all the people who supported us and for all the crazy people who came here.

"A World Cup is coming up soon and this is a huge boost."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Argentina are champions of this year’s Copa America with Lionel Messi winning his first major international title following a 1-0 win over Brazil on Saturday night, July 10.

The only goal of the encounter was scored by veteran Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute helping La Albiceleste to end a 28-year wait for a major trophy.

The result also ended Brazil’s unbeaten record at home which stretches to over 2500 days as the Samba Boys were defeated at the Maracana stadium.

Argentina last won a major title in 1993 when the great Gabriel Batistuta's brace gave them a 2-1 win over Mexico in the Copa final in Ecuador.

This is equally the first time in six editions that Brazil will play a final at home without winning the title.

