Brazil vs Argentina saw Lionel Messi win a major title after Lionel Scaloni's side emerged champions of this year’s Copa America

A 22nd minute strike by Angel Di Maria was all Albiceleste needed to end their 28-year wait for a major title

Brazil’s unbeaten record at home was also ended after it stretched to over 2500 days as the hosts lost at the Maracana stadium

Argentina are champions of this year’s Copa America with Lionel Messi winning his first major international title following a 1-0 win over Brazil on Saturday night, SportsNDTV reports.

The only goal of the encounter was scored by veteran Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute helping La Albiceleste to end a 28-year wait for a major trophy.

The result also ended Brazil’s unbeaten record at home which stretches to over 2500 days as the Samba Boys were defeated at the Maracana stadium.

Argentina last won a major title in 1993 when the great Gabriel Batistuta's brace gave them a 2-1 win over Mexico in the Copa final in Ecuador.

This is equally the first time in six editions that Brazil will play a final at home without winning the title.

And while 34-year-old Messi's odyssey has come to an end, Brazil's Neymar, five years his junior, is still without a major title at international level having missed the Selecao's win on home soil two years ago through injury.

Argentina edged a brutal and fractious affair courtesy a sublime goal by Di Maria's on 22 minutes.

The 33-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger ran onto Rodrigo De Paul's sumptuous through ball to lob Brazil goalkeeper Ederson with a first time finish via NY Times.

Messi could have wrapped up the win two minutes from time but slipped when clean through with only Ederson to beat. It ended; Brazil 0-1 Argentina.

