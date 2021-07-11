Nigeria's basketball national team seems to be ready to go for Tokyo Olympics gold medal this summer

D'Tigers defeated the star-studded United States team led by Gregg Popovich 90-87 in a friendly game

Coach Mike Brown's men will battle it out with Italy, Australia, and Germany in the Group B of the competition

Nigeria's D'Tigers are on track in their preparations for this summer's Olympic Games billed to be staged in Tokyo after beating the United States Basketball team in a test game.

Coach Mike Brown led side defeated the multiple Olympics gold medallists 90-87 at the end of the game to send a note of warning to their group.

Nigeria are pitched alongside Australia, Germany, and Italy in Group B for the 2020 edition of the competition expected to start on July 23.

Jayson Tatum fouled by Nigeria's Ike Nwamu during a friendly game at Michelob ULTRA Arena ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo by Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Precious Achiuwa, Josh Okogie, Gabe Vincent, Ike Nwamu, and Chikezie ‘KZ’ Okpala started the game for the West African country against the US.

While coach Gregg Popovich started a strong team including Bam Adebayo, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Jayson Tatum for the game as reported by Premium Times.

The United States started the game on a bright note with Adebayo dunking first but Vincent replied in kind with the first three-pointer of the game as the first half ended 43-41 with the USA.

It was D’Tigers’ shot-making from three-point range that helped get the win. The team outscored the Americans 20-18.

Miami Heat star Vincent recorded six of eight three-pointers and finished with 21 points while Agada, who plays in the Israeli league, made three three-pointers and finished with 17 points.

It was Vincent who gave D’Tigers the three-point lead with three seconds left on the clock, at which point Coach Brown called for a time-out.

Three sisters pledge to play for Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that three Nigerian American sisters, Nneka, Chiney, and Erica Ogwumike who all play for different teams in America have been chosen to represent Nigeria at the Olympics.

In a Facebook post, the US Missions Nigeria congratulated the sisters for their selection, adding that a great history will be made when they play together.

