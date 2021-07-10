Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti could be on his way to Premier League side Manchester United this summer

The Red Devils are looking forward to bolster their defense ahead of the start of the coming Premier League season

Having failed to win any title or qualify for the Champions League, Arsenal are also interested in Samuel Umtiti

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester United who are Premier League giants are reportedly considering a move to sign embattled Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti in the ongoing transfer window.

But the Red Devils will have to face serious competition for the signing of the Frenchman from Arsenal who are also interested in signing him this summer.

Samuel Umtiti in action for Spanish La Liga side Barcelona.

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on UK Sun and Gol, the Red Devils are leading the chase for the powerful centre-back.

The French defender fell out of favour under Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp last season and was only able to play 16 games throughout the whole term as Barcelona failed to win the League title.

Before the end of last year, Samuel Umtiti was linked with a move to join Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, but the coach later left the Premier League side for a return to Real Madrid.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how with Manchester United agreeing a £73million deal for Jadon Sancho, former Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Kalvin Phillips.

The former United striker Berbatov claims Phillips who has been impressive at the ongoing Euro 2020 must leave Leeds United as he is destined for bigger club.

Since the start of Euro 2020, Phillips has featured in all matches and missed just 25 minutes of all England’s games so far, helping the three Lions into the final.

He is expected to start on Sunday when Gareth Southgate’s side take on Italy in the final of the tournament as England chase their first major title after 55 years.

England fans are amazed at his brilliant form and how he has improved under Marcelo Bielsa and the player has given credit to the manager suggesting he has made him fitter, smarter and more tactically astute.

Source: Legit.ng News