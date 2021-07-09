Kalvin Phillips has been impressive for the Three Lions of England at the ongoing Euro 2020 helping them reach the final

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged the Red Devils to sign the 25-year-old midfielder

United have already agreed a £73million for Jadon Sancho, meaning the Old Trafford club will be busy during the transfer window

With Manchester United agreeing a £73million deal for Jadon Sancho, former Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Kalvin Phillips, Mirror reports.

The former United striker Berbatov claims Phillips who has been impressive at the ongoing Euro 2020 must leave Leeds United as he is destined for bigger club.

Since the start of Euro 2020, Phillips has featured in all matches and missed just 25 minutes of all England’s games so far, helping the three Lions into the final.

He is expected to start on Sunday when Gareth Southgate’s side take on Italy in the final of the tournament as England chase their first major title after 55 years.

England fans are amazed at his brilliant form and how he has improved under Marcelo Bielsa and the player has given credit to the manager suggesting he has made him fitter, smarter and more tactically astute.

Berbatov told Betfair:

“Kalvin Phillips stood out again too [in the 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark],” Berbatov told Betfair.

“He’s been one of the players of the tournament and, sooner or later, I expect him to leave Leeds for a bigger club.

“Offers will come in for him after the tournament. He is playing with maturity, agility, knowing when to run with the ball and when to pass.

“I would like to see him sign for Manchester United.”

PSG in talks with Pogba

Meanwhile, French Ligue 1 side PSG will definitely get busy in the summer transfer window, with reports claiming the club’s agents are already in transfer discussions with Paul Pogba.

SunSport are reporting that the midfielder is open to Manchester United exit and a potential blockbuster move is on the cards.

The Ligue 1 outfit are getting positive signals as officials in the camp of the superstar have hinted that he is willing to make a move.

Mata's contract extended

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juan Mata has been handed a new one-year deal at Man United after his contract expired at the end of last season, Man United, Sky Sports.

The 34-year-old joined United from Chelsea back in 2014 and has gone on to make 273 appearances scoring 51 goals and making 47 assists in the process.

It is understood that the Red Devils gave the Spaniard another year at the Theatre of Dreams due to his influence on young players in the dressing room.

