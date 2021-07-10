Raheem Sterling has been named by John Stone as the person who should be named as the best player in the EURO 2020

The English defender claimed that Raheem Sterling has impressed him with his awesome games in the competition

England will be facing Italy in the final of the EURO 2020 with Raheem Sterling expected to shine for his nation

Manchester City defender John Stones has stated clearly that his teammate at the Etihad and the England national team Raheem Sterling should be named the player of the tournament at the EURO 2020.

So far in the EURO 2020 tournament, Raheem Sterling has been in great form for England as they will be facing Italy in the final on Saturday, July 10.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is the one leading the goal-scoring chart in the EURO 2020 with five goals, but John Stones explained that his fellow countryman deserve the accolade.

According to the report on UK Sun, John Stone stated clearly that he is impressed with Raheem Sterling's form so far in the EURO 2020.

“I believe and I’d love to see him get player of the tournament. What he’s done for us and the unselfish part of his game goes unspoken about.

“But as players we see it. He’s been a great threat going forward with how direct he’s been in the games and it has been great playing with him.

“I’m sure he will be giving everything on Sunday, being that direct, and hopefully get another goal and see where it takes us.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling stated clearly that the penalty given to England against Denmark in the semifinal of the EURO 2020 was a genuine and clean one.

England have reached the final of the EURO 2020 following their 2-1 win over Denmark with Harry Kane netting the winner despite the Three-Lions conceding the first goal.

Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark the lead in the 30th minute only for Simon Kjaer to score an own goal before the end of the first half to level things up for England.

14 minutes into the extra time, Raheem Sterling went down after a challenge from Joakim Maehle in which the referee blew a penalty for England.

Denmark goalkeeper saved the kick, but Harry Kane went on to score the rebound as the match ended 2-1 in favour of England.

