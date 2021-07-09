Raheem Sterling has come out to declare that England's penalty against Denmark at EURO 2020 was legit

The goal scored by captain Harry Kane has helped England to book their place in the final of the tournament

Last time England got to the final of a major tournament was in 1966 when the won the FIFA World Cup

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has stated clearly that the penalty given to England against Denmark in the semifinal of the EURO 2020 was a genuine and clean one.

England have reached the final of the EURO 2020 following their 2-1 win over Denmark with Harry Kane netting the winner despite the Three-Lions conceding the first goal.

Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark the lead in the 30th minute only for Simon Kjaer to score an own goal before the end of the first half to level things up for England.

Raheem Sterling in action against Denmark at EURO 2020. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The full time scoreline ended 1-1 before they proceeded to the extra time at the Wembley.

What really happened

14 minutes into the extra time, Raheem Sterling went down after a challenge from Joakim Maehle in which the referee blew a penalty for England.

Denmark goalkeeper saved the kick, but Harry Kane went on to score the rebound as the match ended 2-1 in favour of England.

According to the latest report by firstpost, Raheem Sterling explained that the penalty should not be dragged claiming that it was legit.

Raheem Sterling's reaction

"I went into the box and he stuck his right leg out, and it touched my leg so it was a clear penalty.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how England international Harry Kane is now chasing Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick in the race to win the Golden Boot for the 2020 EURO championship which will come to an end this weekend.

For the past days, the EURO 2020 and also the Copa America have been keeping football fans around the world busy with them watching most of their players playing for their nations.

Portugal who are the defending champions crashed out of the competition in the round of 16 losing against world champions France who went on to lose against Switzerland.

It was a tough defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo who was hoping to lift the title again as captain, but that dream came to an end after loss against France.

Source: Legit