Harry Kane scored for England on Wednesday night, July 7, in their EURO 2020 semifinal win over Denmark

The Tottenham striker is now having four goals in this championship with one more to catch up with Ronaldo

England will be facing Italy in the final of the EURO 2020 and Harry Kane will hope to continue his goal-scoring form

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

England international Harry Kane is now chasing Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick in the race to win the Golden Boot for the 2020 EURO championship which will come to an end this weekend.

For the past days, the EURO 2020 and also the Copa America have been keeping football fans around the world busy with them watching most of their players playing for their nations.

Portugal who are the defending champions crashed out of the competition in the round of 16 losing against world champions France who went on to lose against Switzerland.

Harry Kane in action for England at the EURO 2020. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

It was a tough defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo who was hoping to lift the title again as captain, but that dream came to an end after loss against France.

But despite crashing out of the championship, Cristiano Ronaldo is still the leading scorer with five goals and may end up winning the Golden Shoe.

Chance for Harry Kane

Afyer netting against Denmark in the semifinal, Harry Kane is now having 4 goals and will need to score 2 more in the final against Italy for him to win the Golden Boot.

Netting a brace against the former world champions will be hard for Harry Kane, but there is nothing impossible in the game of football.

According to the report on Standard UK, Romelu Lukaku and Karim Benzema whose nations have crashed out both scored 4 goals each before facing exit.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Harry Kane sent England to their first-ever European Championship final with his 104th-minute rebound in their semifinal clash against Denmark.

The goal increased the 27-year-old's tally to four after six appearances at the ongoing Euro 2020 competition.

He is now England's top scorer with Gary Lineker at major tournaments as they both have 10 goals each - one more than Alan Shearer's record.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker's earlier six goals came at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tourney staged in Russia.

Kane could increase his numbers when the Three Lions battle Italy for the continental title at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

Source: Legit.ng