UEFA has confirmed that their ethics body is looking into the incident where Schmeichel was distracted with laser light by a fan

The Three Lions were awarded a penalty towards the end of the first half of the extra time after Sterling was tripped

While the goalkeeper was ready for the kick, green laser light was spotted on his face but he kept his cool

England are under investigation after one of their fans shone laser light on Kasper Schmeichel's face during their Euro 2020 semifinal clash against Denmark.

The light was spotted on the Danish keeper's face when Harry Kane was about to take his spot-kick in the 104th minute.

He (Leicester City shot-stopper) saved the penalty but could not stop the Tottenham Hotspur attacker from scoring a rebound almost immediately which earned the Three Lions a 2-1 win.

UEFA have now charged the English national team for 'disturbance caused by its supporters during national anthem' and 'lighting of fireworks by its supporters'.

The continental football governing body revealed in a statement released after the incident that their disciplinary arm will investigate the case as reported by Sky Sports.

What UEFA said

"The case will be dealt with by the UEFA, Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body [CEDB] in due course."

Both England and Denmark were heading for the shootouts after playing 1-1 for almost 103 minutes but Raheem Sterling won a spot-kick for the Three Lions moments later and Kane buried it via a rebound.

Southgate's men will now battle Italy for a chance to win their first-ever European Championship title on Sunday, July 11.

England reach first European Championship final

