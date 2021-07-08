Matteo Guendouzi endured a disappointing spell at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta in the run-up to his loan move to Hertha Berlin during the 2020/21 season

Arteta exiled the 22-year-old from the Arsenal squad due to his attitude and incidences of indiscipline

However, he now has a golden chance of proving his doubters wrong after sealing a loan move to Marseille

The Ligue One club have an option of making Guendouzi's stay at the club permanent upon the expiry of his loan spell

Matteo Guendouzi has admitted he is excited after sealing a stunning season-long loan move to Marseille.

Guendouzi established himself as a regular with the Gunners during Unai Emery's tenure as manager but quickly dropped down the pecking order after the arrival of Mikel Arteta. Photo: Getty Images.

The Frenchman spent the better part of last season on loan with Hertha Berlin where he was impressive before he suffered a season-ending injury.

However, he now appears to be raring to go again after moving to Marseille in another loan deal which includes an option to buy.

Speaking on the transfer, Guendouzi said Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli convinced him to join the French giants, adding he intends to achieve 'very great things' with the club in the coming months.

"It gives me immense pride to be at Marseille. I am very happy to have come here, very happy to be in a big club, a big, historic club like Marseille," Guendouzi told the club’s official website.

"I came here to achieve good things with this magnificent project and these magnificent people around the club, with a truly wonderful team. I came here to win things," he added.

Guendouzi established himself as a regular with the Gunners during Unai Emery's tenure as manager but quickly dropped down the pecking order after the arrival of Mikel Arteta.

The midfielder's attitude and incidences of indiscipline are understood to have informed Arteta's decision to exile the 22-year-old from the team.

However, following his switch to Marseille, the hot-headed French star now has a golden chance to once again prove his doubters wrong and rebuild his reputation.

