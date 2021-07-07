Miralem Pjanic has fallen out of favour at Camp Nou only months after his much-publicised transfer from Juventus in June 2020

Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield following the exits of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odeegard

The Gunners are said to have trained their eyes on Barca's Pjanic who is also wanted by Chelsea and Spurs

Arsenal have reportedly registered interest in signing wantaway Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic this summer.

Despite completing a high-profile transfer move from Juventus to Barcelona in the summer of 2020, Pjanic has failed to live up to his billing at Camp Nou.

The 31-year-old's difficult start to life in La Liga saw him fall out of favour under Ronald Koeman as he struggled for regular playing time under the Dutchman through the season.

Reports in Spain claim a loan transfer for the Bosnian has since been mooted, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur among clubs interested. Photo by Pedro Salado.

Metro UK reports the midfielder has already made it clear he has no intention of returning to play any role under Koeman next season.

According to the publication, Pjanic has had intensive discussions with potential suitors in a bid to secure a move away.

Reports from Spain claim a loan transfer for the Bosnian has since been mooted, with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur among clubs that have recorded a strong interest in his services.

However, Arsenal are believed to have also joined the race, with reports suggesting the north London club have already initiated preliminary discussions with a view of luring the former Roma star to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is in desperate need of a midfielder following the departures of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard who have been with the Gunners on loan.

And with Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi billed to leave, it has become increasingly necessary for Arteta to consider his options.

Arsenal to sell 3 players

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal are reportedly looking to cash-in on three top players this summer to boost their transfer kitty.

The trio of Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson are all billed to leave, with the Gunners believed ready to listen to offers for the three.

Lacazette is easily the biggest name available for sale among the three, with Metro UK reporting the north Londoners are desperate to get him off their wage bill.

The Frenchman has just one year left on his current deal and no talks are underway over an extension according to Football.London.

