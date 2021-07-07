Victor Osimhen joined Italian side Napoli last summer and was a key member of the squad under ousted manager Gennaro Gattuso

With the arrival of new manager Luciano Spalletti, reports from Italy claim the club would build the team around the Nigerian

The further claims that the Super Eagles forward has now become a reference point for the Serie A club

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reports from Italy claim that Serie A outfit Napoli are ready to build their team around Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the coming seasons.

The 22-year-old was a key member of the squad under ousted manager Gennaro Gattuso; and now new boss Luciano Spalletti is considering building his team around the Nigerian.

It was gathered that the tactician believes the former Nigeria Under 17 striker is capable of leading the squad’s attack in the forthcoming season.

Victor Osimhen billed to lead Napoli's attack. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia

Source: Getty Images

According to Italian outlet tuttonapoli.net via The Nation, Osimhen is now a point of reference of the future of Napoli as coach Spalletti will have him available from the first day of the season. The platform wrote:

“Napoli restarts from a certainty in the attack. Luciano Spalletti’s line-up is ready to start a new season with Victor Osimhen who will be the point of reference for the team.

“An element of absolute value will represent the offensive terminal in the 4-2-3-1 of the Tuscan coach. The Nigerian will leave for Dimaro’s retreat where, from day one, he will be available to the new coach.”

Spurs eyeing Osimhen

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly lined up Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen as a replacement for want-away England forward Harry Kane this summer.

The 2020-21 Premier League golden boot winner has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in a deal valued at around £100 million.

Kane hinted that he was ready for a new adventure with a new club after failing to win silverware with the North London club despite reaching the final of the EFL Cup last season.

Having been linked with the Super Eagles striker in the past, Tottenham have now renewed their interest in the former Lille as a successor for the 27-year-old.

Chukwueze could leave Villarreal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian football star Samuel Chukwueze could part ways with Spanish League giants Villarreal this summer despite having a deal with them until 2023.

The 22-year-old Super Eagles winger is reportedly wanted by Ligue 1 champions Lille after helping the Yellow Submarines win Europa League last campaign.

Although he was not dressed for the final against Manchester United due to injury, his contribution all through the competition played a key role in their becoming the champions.

Source: Legit