Lionel Messi grabbed a sensational free kick goal helping Argentina defeat Ecuador to cruise to the Copa America semis

The 34-year-old also provided two goals on the night in their 3-0 win on Saturday, to set up a mouthwatering clash with Colombia in the last four

Messi’s teammates applauded the captain, with Lautaro Martinez saying the world saw how Messi made the difference

Argentina cruised to this year’s Copa America semis in spectacular fashion following a convincing 3-0 win over Ecuador in the quarterfinal amid a Lionel Messi masterclass, GiveMeSport reports.

The 34-year-old who recently went out of contract with Barcelona was involved in all three goals for his side making breathtaking performances.

Messi’s free kick goal capped his performance in the night which attracted praises from his teammates.

He earlier assisted the two goals, with one of them coming when he provided the no-look pass in a man of the match effort.

Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez earlier scored in the 40th and 84th minute respectively with Messi providing the goals.

After the game, teammate Nicolas Gonzalez said via GOAL:

"Messi surprises us day by day, he gets stronger and stronger and infects us all. He gives us confidence and joy. You have to continue down this path and enjoy it."

Inter forward Lautaro Martinez added:

"We all follow Messi's leadership. Today we saw again how he makes a difference and we are all accompanying him."

Messi reacts.

"I always say it: individual [moments] are secondary, we are here for something else," he said. "I want to congratulate the group for the work they are doing - we have been away from our families for many days."

