Brazil will face Peru in the Copa America semi finals after defeating Chile by 1-0 in the quarter finals

It took just a second half strike from Lucas Paqueta to make the difference for the Selecao who later played with ten men

In the other semi, Argentina will trade tackles with Ecuador while Colombia and Uruguay will keep a date

Brazil look like retaining the Copa America title after booking their passage into the semi-finals following a 1-0 win over Chile, Guardian.

Lyon midfielder Lucas Paquetá scored the only goal of the game in the opening minutes of the second half.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, Brazil got things into gear as Paqueta played a scrappy one-two with Neymar then out-muscled Gary Medel to score from close range.

Things got worse for the Samba Boys as they were reduced to ten men when Gabriel Jesus was shown a straight red card for his high boot on Eugenio Mena as the Chilean defender went tumbling to the ground.

Tite's men were forced to defend for the most parts of the game after the sending off. Ben Brereton hit the post with his looping header and City goalkeeper Ederson also made two key aves to keep his team in the game.

Brazil will play Peru in the Copa America semi-final after defeating Chile by 1-0 in the last 8. Photo by Carl De Souza

Source: Getty Images

The 2015 and 2016 winners eventually crashed out of the competition after failing to score in the tense game as Arturo Vidal said after the game.

“We were beaten by the favourites, the team playing at home.

“At least we will leave with our heads held high.”

Meanwhile, Argentina will lock horns with Ecuador while Uruguay will take on Colombia and the winners of both fixtures will play in the last four.

Last edition finalists Peru will face Brazil in the semi-final after beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi was instrumental to Argentina's passage into the quarter finals at the ongoing Copa America competition, Citi Sports.

The Albiceleste defeated Paraguay by a single goal scored by Angel di Maria with the 33-year-old getting fully involved in the build up.

Moments before the final whistle, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner proved whey he still remain relevant in the sport.

Source: Legit