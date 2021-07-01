France have crashed out of the 2020 EURO championship after losing on penalties against Switzerland in round of 16

The defeat was a disappointing one for the world champions in which some players blamed Paul Pogba in the dressing room

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was blamed for not covering well for the defenders in the knockout game

France coach Didier Deschamps and midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly clashed after the EURO 2020 round of 16 defeat against Switzerland in which the world champions lost on penalties.

Football fans never thought France would suffer a defeat in the encounter considering their status as world champions, and they indeed started the match impressively netting the first goal.

With few minutes to the end of the encounter, France were still leading, but they allowed Swiss players to come back into the game as the regulation time ended 3-3.

They went on for penalties before Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe lost the kick that sent France out of the championship.

According to the report on GMS and Eurosport, Deschamps was not happy with Paul Pogba's attacking style of play after they were 3-1 up against Switzerland.

GMS particularly quoted reporter Tarrago who explained what actually happened after the encounter.

"Deschamps requested for the team to be secure to keep the result at 3-1. But the midfielder thought he had to keep attacking. In short, this meeting was very tense and from all points of view."

The report added that Adrien Rabiot, Raphael Varane and Benjamin Pavard were all reportedly unhappy with Paul Pogba for his contributions in defence.

