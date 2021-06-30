Everton are close to announcing Rafa Benitez as their new manager ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season

The Spaniard will take over from Carlo Ancelotti after penning a three year deal with the Merseyside outfit

Benitez last managed Newcastle United before moving to China in 2019 and his experience will count for the Toffees

Champions League-winning manager Rafa Benitez has agreed to become Everton's next manager until the summer of 2024.

The Spanish-born tactician will replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Goodison Park on a three-year deal following the Italian's re-appointment as Real Madrid boss earlier this month.

Benitez's experience in the Premier League is probably one of the qualities that landed him the job having already managed Liverpool, Chelsea, and most recently Newcastle United in his career.

Rafa Benitez all smiles after newly joining the Chinese League side Dalian Yifang in July 2019. Photo by Visual China Group

He has also spent time at Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and a few other top-five European League clubs before now.

Rafa has also won trophies almost everywhere he has gone to including the two league titles with Valencia and the Champions League with Liverpool.

Sky Sports report that the 61-year-old has been greeted with a mixed reaction from the Everton fanbase following the news he will become the club's next boss.

The publication revealed that a banner with the message "we know where you live, don't sign" was displayed near the manager's Merseyside home on Monday.

Benitez's arrival will come 11 years after he left Anfield, where he spent six years as Liverpool manager, winning the Champions League and FA Cup.

Meanwhile, sources claim the Toffees had lined up about eight names for the job before club owner Farhad Moshiri and the hierarchy decided on Benitez.

