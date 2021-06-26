Romelu Lukaku Hails Cristiano Ronaldo as Incredible Superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hailed by Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku who claimed the Portuguese is a great man

Lukaku who won the Serie A title last season with Inter Milan explained that he has benefited from Ronaldo

The Belgian striker and the Portuguese will be meeting in the knockout stages of the EURO 2020 game

Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan has admitted that facing Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus in the Italian Serie A helped in lifting his games hailing the Portugal international as a great player.

The Belgium international was in fine form last season for Inter Milan winning the League title under Antonio Conte and has also been doing well in the EURO 2020.

So far in the EURO 2020 championship, Romelu Lukaku has scored three goals for Belgium while Cristiano Ronaldo has netted five goals as both nations will face in the round of 16.

According to the report on GOAL, Romelu Lukaku claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo despite his age is still soaring as far as the game of football is concerned.

"As a team, it was just important to win the championship. We've done it. It was exceptional, the way we were in all the big matches, we won a lot, it was a great season for us. We hope to do it next year.

"I would like to have his Ronaldo's dribble and the way he kicks the ball. He would like to have my power!

"How old is he, 36? Juventus went out in the Champions League against Porto. The way he got criticism, I was like 'wow, it's unbelievable'.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Iranian football legend Ali Daei for the words of encouragement sent to him after netting 109 international goals for the Portuguese national team.

The Juventus superstar achieved this success on Wednesday night, June 23, as he scored a brace against France in Portugal's last group game at the ongoing EURO 2020 championship.

The two goals Cristiano Ronaldo scored helped Portugal to qualify for the knockout stages and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has equaled Ali Daei's record.

Ronaldo is also the first player to appear at five editions of the EURO tournament and has scored five times in three Group F games so far.

After equaling his record, Ali Daei was impressed with the success and congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on his social media page.

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted the message and replied on his Instagram story thanking the 52-year-old former Bayern Munich star.

