Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates at the Portuguese national team have qualified for EURO 2020 knockout stages

The Juventus superstar even scored a brace for Portugal in their encounter against France on Wednesday night, June 23

Ronaldo who is now on 109 international goals was praised by Ali Daei and he has responded by thanking the Iranian

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Iranian football legend Ali Daei for the words of encouragement sent to him after netting 109 international goals for the Portuguese national team.

The Juventus superstar achieved this success on Wednesday night, June 23, as he scored a brace against France in Portugal's last group game at the ongoing EURO 2020 championship.

The two goals Cristiano Ronaldo scored helped Portugal to qualify for the knockout stages and the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has equaled Ali Daei's record.

Ronaldo is also the first player to appear at five editions of the EURO tournament and has scored five times in three Group F games so far.

After equaling his record, Ali Daei was impressed with the success and congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on his social media page.

"Congratulations to Cristiano who is now one goal away from breaking the men's international goal scoring record.

"I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo - great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted the message and replied on his Instagram story thanking the 52-year-old former Bayern Munich star.

''True champions remain champions forever and I am very proud to read such kind of words from huge idol like you. Thank you Ali Daei.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo matched up Ali Daei's 109 goals record for national team after scoring a brace against France in their Euro 2020 last group game at the Puskas Arena on Wednesday, June 23.

The 36-year-old needs just one goal to become the player with the most international goals and with Portugal facing Belgium in their last 16 game, he could achieve that feat.

But there seems to be more for the Juventus striker who has practically broken almost all the records in men's football.

Christine Sinclair has 186 goals in 299 games for Canada.

The former Real Madrid star will now have to catch up with Canadian women's football star Christine Sinclair who has 186 goals for the Canada women's national team.

