Super Eagles star Sadiq Umar has shown-off his highly expensive SUV Mercedes-Benz GL-Class which runs into millions of Naira on his Instagram handle.

Nigerian footballers are famous for splashing cash on exotic rides and that of Sadiq Umar who plays for Spanish side Almeria is not an exception.

He was a member of the Nigeria U23 team in 2016 when he scored four goals in his six appearances for the Dream Team.

Sadiq Umar celebrates a goal. Photo: Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

The 24-year-old was impressive at the just concluded football season scoring 20 goals in 40 appearances in the Spanish Segunda Division.

Sadiq Umar extended his goal tally to 24 in all competitions at the last campaign after scoring twice in Almeria's 2-2 draw against Real Oviedo on Saturday, May 1.

He opened the scoring for the home team from the spot in the 22nd minute and doubled his effort on the half-hour mark.

His goals meant the hosts controlled the game for the most part of the opening half but failed to turn up in the second half.

The 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medal winner also assisted seven other goals in 48 appearances in all competitions as they finished fourth on the league table.

And only recently, Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze posed with his new blonde hairstyle which has got his followers buzzing across social media.

The Villarreal of Spain winger also flashed an exotic Mercedes Benz C300 car worth between N140million and N160million.

This ride is designed specifically for sports stars and is acclaimed for its sporting soul, impeccably detailed cabin and class-leading innovation.

C300 puts the owner at the forefront of luxury. And with its 255-hp turbo engine, it lets the driver enjoy pulling ahead of the crowd.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo was spotted taking a ride in the Range Rover Velar he bought for his wife on her birthday.

The exotic car was said to have cost the Leganes centre-back a staggering N150 million but then that cannot be equated to the value Chioma has brought to his life.

Both of them took a tour around the neighbourhood although with no specific location but the Nigerian international had to have a taste of what his wife is enjoying.

While posting the short clip on his official Instagram page, Omeruo tagged his wife with the caption 'my Uber driver' as they both cruised in the expensive vehicle.

