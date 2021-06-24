Cristiano Ronaldo has been spectacular for Portugal, with the forward a goal away from becoming all-time highest international goalscorer

Iran football legend, Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals for his country has been holding the record for years

However, Ronaldo found the back of the net twice against France to equal the record and now has a chance to break the record after Portugal reaching the last 16 in the Euros

Iranian footballer legend Ali Daei has congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo after matching his international goals record.

The 36-year-old scored twice for Portugal in their last group game against France at the ongoing Euro 2020 championship to take his national team goals tally to 109 on Wednesday, June 23.

And with just one more goal, the Juventus striker will become the new record holder with 110 goals but only time will tell how many more goals Ronaldo still has to score for his national team.

Ronaldo's latest achievement came only months after he broke Pele's record for the total number of goals in his career. Photo by Baptiste Fernandez.

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old former Bayern Munich and Hertha Berlin forward wasted no time in praising Ronaldo for the achievement.

Ali Daei's message to Ronaldo after matching the 52-year-old's record

The former Iran international went on to reveal he felt "honoured" to have someone of Cristiano's stature achieve the remarkable accomplishment as reported by Metro UK.

"Congratulations to Cristiano who is now one goal away from breaking the men’s international goal-scoring record.

"I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo – great champion of football and caring humanist who inspires and impacts lives throughout the world. Vamos!"

Having booked a place in the knockout round of the continental tournament with Portugal, Ronaldo now has a golden chance of becoming the world's all-time highest international goalscorer.

Portugal, who are the Euros defending champions will be taking on Belgium in the last 16 on Sunday evening, June 28, in Seville.

The 36-year-old achieved the feat after scoring a hat-trick in Juve's 3-1 win over Cagliari in the Serie A. The three goals surpassed Pele's unverified total of 767.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now scored 783 goals for club and country and still going strong.

Euro 2020 rounds of 16 fixtures

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Euro 2020 Round 16 has some mouthwatering fixtures after Europe's football powerhouses booked a place in the knockout stage of the competition.

France, Portugal, England, and Italy are all in the last 16 round of the tournament as each team eye a shot at continental glory.

The final round of the group fixtures was played on Wednesday night, June 23, with France and Portugal playing out a 2-2 draw.

Source: Legit.ng