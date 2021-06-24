Lionel Messi’s delayed response in signing a new contract at Spanish club Barcelona is generating concerns at the Camp Nou

The Argentine who has spent his entire professional career at the Catalan club has just one more week on his deal

Amid interests of Manchester City and PSG, reports say there is heightened tension at Barcelona over the Argentine

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

With so much speculation about the future of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, there is heightened tension at the Camp Nou as the Argentine’s contract enters its final week.

UK outlet Mirror are reporting that ongoing negotiations are stalling and the Spanish club are desperate to keeping the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Having spent his entire professional footballing career with the Catalan club, Lionel Messi developed into one of the greatest players to ever grace the game.

Lionel Messi giving Barcelona concerns over contract. Photo: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

His partnership with the club has been successful helping them to win 10 Spanish La Liga titles as well as 4 Champions League trophies.

But there are concerns at the club as the captain’s contract enters its final week and he is yet to put pen on paper to extend the deal.

Talks between the two parties are continuing but Spanish outlet Marca reports that there have been no major advances in those discussions.

Messi is currently starring for Argentina at the Copa America, scoring one goal and notching one assist to put his country into the quarter-finals.

But with their star away in Brazil, Barcelona fear he may walk away for free in a matter of days, with his contract expiring on June 30.

Messi who will turns 34 on June 24, is keeping the club on the edge and could become a free agent by the end of the month.

Barca President Joan Laporta has stated that he confident the superstar will end his career at the Camp Nou.

The next one week would be crucial to Messi's career and it is either he signs a new deal or becomes a free agent which could arouse the interest of other clubs.

Messi has been offered a new two-year deal worth £48million annual salary which is half of what he currently earns at the Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi was instrumental to Argentina's passage into the quarter final at the ongoing Copa America competition, Citi Sports.

La Albiceleste defeated Paraguay by a single goal scored by Angel di Maria with the 33-year-old getting fully involved in the build-up.

After the final whistle, he brilliantly slipped the ball through the legs of a Paraguayan defender and the fans were loving every bit of Messi's sumptuous skill.

Source: Legit.ng