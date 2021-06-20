Family means everything to former Super Eagles star Victor Moses as the winger celebrates them online

The 29-year-old flaunts the pictures of his wife and three children on his Instagram page ahead of this year's Father's Day

Moses scored four goals and assisted four others during his season-long loan spell at Spartak Moscow last term

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former Super Eagles star Victor Moses is obviously one who cherishes his family as he keeps showing them off on his social media platforms.

His wife and older kids Brentley and Nyah celebrated with him at Stamford Bridge when he won the Premier League title with Chelsea under former manager Antonio Conte.

The 29-year-old continued to show that he is a loving husband to his wife as well as an adorable father to his children as he celebrates them on his Instagram page ahead of this year's Father's Day anniversary.

Super Eagles star Victor Moses shares pictures of his kids Brentley, Nyah, and his last child online. Credit - @victormoses

Source: Instagram

Moses, former Inter Milan star, was short of words to describe his lovelies, accompanying the pictures with an emoji in front of 'Family' and then sealed the word with another love emoji.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The ex-Nigeria international spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Russian Premier League side Spartak Moscow - scoring four goals and four assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

He also helped them finish second on the table, thereby, securing the Champions League qualification round entry for the club.

Clubs Victor Moses has played for since he joined Chelsea from Wigan in 2012

The forward who can also play as a wing-back has spent time at Liverpool, Stoke City, Fenerbahce, and West Ham after joining Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012.

Moses won the Europa League with the Blues in the 2018-19 season but failed to replicate the feat with Inter Milan the following season after losing 3-2 to Sevilla in the final.

Meanwhile, a fan, Gbenga Senator said in reaction to the pictures the footballer shared, saying:

"Beautiful family

Chika_gg also reacted to the adorable images, saying:

"Family is everything bro.

Victor Moses finally leaves Chelsea since 2012

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Moses' temporary move from Chelsea to Russian outfit Spartak Moscow will be made permanent this summer, Complete Sports.

The former Nigerian international had a successful spell with the Moscow-based outfit and earned them a Champions League spot next season.

The 30-year-old's initial deal with the club is to make a permanent switch if he fits into their plans for the future and it has now become a reality.

Source: Legit.ng