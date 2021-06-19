GermaCristiano Ronaldo is desperate in equaling Ali Daei’s all-time record of most international goals as he closes in

The Portuguese striker grabbed a goal in his side’s 4-2 loss to Germany in their second group game of Euro 2020

Now on 107 international goals for Portugal, Ronaldo is just two more goals of reaching Ali Daei’s 109 goals record

Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net in Germany’s 4-2 win over Portugal which means he is just two goals away from equaling Ali Daei’s all-time record of international goals, Sky Sports reports.

The Portuguese captain cleared the ball from his own box and sprinted ahead of everyone on the pitch to score the opening goal in less than 15 minutes.

However Germany responded with four goals following own goals by Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro later in the first half and then Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens scored each in the second half.

Portugal pulled one back through Diogo Jota to make it 4-2, and the loss means Portugal who won their first game 1-0 against Hungary will need result on Wednesday, June 23 when they take on France.

However Ronaldo’s goal against Germany means he has now scored 107 international goals, as he searches for two more to equal the all-time record by Iranian legend Ali Daei.

Ali Daei scored an impressive 109 goals for his country Iran during his playing days between 1993 and 2006.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have hit the sunset years of his football career, but the forward is not showing any sign of slowing down.

Recall that the Juventus star struck twice in Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary to help his country kick off the tournament on a flying start.

He also extended his record as the oldest player to score in a Portugal shirt at the age of 36 years and 133 days.

Meanwhile, France need to thank Antoine Griezmann who grabbed their equalizer to ensure they shared the spoils against the very impressive Hungary on Saturday afternoon, June 19, Telegraph reports.

Despite that Les Blues dominated the entire first half, it was Hungary that took the lead just before the half-time break.

But somehow the French team pulled one back courtesy Antoine Griezmann who was not really involved in the game.

A long ball by Lloris was picked up by Mbappe, who remained calm before crossing into the area and the Barcelona man Griezmann was there to fire in the half-cleared ball. Hungary 1-1 France.

Legit.ng earlier reported that England football fans did not hold back in their criticism for Gareth Southgate after a drab performance saw them draw 0-0 against Scotland on Friday, June 18.

This was the first meeting between the two nations at a major tournament since Euro ’96 but it did not exactly live up to the hype, with only 22,500 fans in attendance.

