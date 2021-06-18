Kelechi Iheanacho who plays for Leicester City has been slammed by Omoyele Sowore for visiting Governor Bello

The Nigerian human rights activist also pointed accusing finger at UFC star Kamaru Usman who visited Governor Bello and others

Last season in the Premier League, Kelechi Iheanacho helped Leicester City to win the English FA Cup

Omoyele Sowore who is a Nigerian human rights activist has expressed disappointment for Super Eagles and Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho to have visited Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

Kelechi Iheanacho and other Super Eagles stars are currently in Nigeria after the completion of the 2020/21 League season in Europe and other parts of the world.

And since the EURO 2020 championship is currently going on in Italy, Kelechi Iheanacho and other Nigerian players playing in Europe have the time to rest before traveling back.

Kelechi Iheanacho visits Governor Yahaya Bello in Lokoja

Recently, the former Manchester City forward was spotted at the Government House in Lokoja on a visit to say hello to Governor Yahaya Bello who was so happy to see the footballer.

Governor Yahaya Bello took photos with the Leicester City star and urged him to continue to be good ambassador of Nigeria in the Premier League.

But according to what Omoyele Sowore posted on his Facebook page and also on tdreport, the activist was not happy to see Kelechi Iheanacho and Bello together.

''Kelechi, they’ve heard of it, appear before Yahaya Bello & get shampoo/soap cut and joined together at the expense of the people of Kogi. Opportunists are in a “gold rush” to Kogi. It was Mikel Obi the other day and now it is opportunistic Kelechi Iheanacho. Crying shame!”

In another post, Omoyele Sowore also slammed UFC star Kamaru Usman for his decision to have also visited Governor Bello of Kogi and other top Government leaders.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidozie Awaziem paid a courtesy visit to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in his Abuja home.

Both players were said to have visited the two-time former governor of Abia State for his support for the development of football in the country.

The Politician was the governor when Enyimba international won the CAF Champions League title back to back in 2003 and 2004.

Meanwhile, while welcoming the football stars to his house, Kalu praised Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi for their impact in seeing Leicester City win the FA Cup at the end of last season.

Recall that the Foxes defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to win the silverware and crown their effort with the trophy.

