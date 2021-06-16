Mikel Obi remains the richest Nigerian footballer as at 2021 according to fresh compilation by retail outlet carmart.ng

The former Super Eagles captain who currently plays for English club Stoke City is said to be worth N17.3billion

Al-Shabab of Saudi striker Odion Ighalo is second on the list with a net worth of N16billion, while Emmanuel Emenike is third with same net worth

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi who is said to have a net worth of N17.3 billion is Nigeria’s richest footballer according to latest compilation by carmart.ng.

The Stoke City of England midfielder spent 11 years at Premier League club Chelsea where he won several laurels including the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel who is now 34 years old also won two Premier League titles and another three FA Cup trophies during his time at the Stamford Bridge club.

Mikel Obi is Nigeria's richest footballer in 2021. Photo: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

He also boasts of one EFL Cup, one FA Community Shield as well as one UEFA Europa League titles before he departed the London club where it is believed he made most of his fortunes.

On the list of Nigerian richest stars is Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker Odion Ighalo who came second having a net worth of N16 billion.

In third position is Emmanuel Emenike who scored 9 goals for Nigeria in his 37 appearances. The AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer is said to have a net worth of N16 billion.

Making up the top five in the ranking are Obafemi Martins and Victor Moses who have net worth of N12.6 billion and N9 billion respectively.

Below are top 10 richest Nigerian footballers in 2021

1. John Mikel Obi - N17.3 billion

2. Odion Ighalo - N16 billion

3. Emmanuel Emenike - N16 billion

4. Obafemi Martins - N12.6 billion

5. Victor Moses - N9.5 billion

6. Ahmed Musa - N9 billion

7. Vincent Enyeama - N8 billion

8. Victor Anichebe - N7.2 billion

9. Alex Iwobi - N5 billion

10. Kelechi Iheanacho - N4.1 billion

