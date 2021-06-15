Hummels Nets Own Goal As France Defeat Germany 1–0 in Euro 2020 Epic Showdown

France vs Germany ended 1-0 in favour of Les Blues after a Mats Hummels own goal condemned Die Mannschaft to a loss

It was fight to finish at the Group F opener of the encounter as the cracker was one of the most anticipated clashes

France, Germany and Portugal are all drawn together, including Hungary, in what many have branded 'group of death'

France have opened their Euro 2020 campaign on a winning note having managed a 1-0 win over Germany after a Mat Hummels' own goal.

Two of Europe’s heavyweights clashed in Munich as France host Germany in the opening game of both nations’ European Championships.

With Euro 2020 well underway, this Group F game is one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the first round given that it pits the last two World Cup winners against each other.

The term ‘Group of Death’ is certainly overused, but entirely applicable this summer as France, Germany and Portugal were all drawn together (along with Hungary).

The only goal of the encounter came in the 20th minute when Paul Pogba played a lovely searching ball over the top towards the back post, Hernandez thrashed the ball back across goal, and Hummels clumsily turned the ball into his own net! 1-0 France.

Impressive defender Mat Hummels was attempting to stop Lucas Hernandez's cross from reaching France forward Kylian Mbappe, but he could only divert the ball past Manuel Neuer into his own net.

The French team twice put the ball in the net in the second half but both were called back for offside; Mbappe sent a curling shot inside the far post midway through the half but was flagged off, and was marginally off again when returned provider for Karim Benzema late on.

