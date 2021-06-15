Cristiano Ronaldo was on fire for Portugal as he scored two goals in their 3-0 win over Hungary

The 36-year-old scored from the spot and added another in injury time to secure all three points

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the highest goalscorer in the history of the European Championships

Hungary vs Portugal ended in a 3-0 win as two late goals from Raphael Guerrero and Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace earned the defending champions maximum points.

The Selecao should have buried the game in the first half as Diogo Jota and Ronaldo missed scoring opportunities.

Liverpool star Jota had the first real chance of the game as he forced a left-handed save from the Hungarian keeper.

The 24-year-old also got himself into a scoring position after making a delightful turn inside the box but shot straight into the hands of the goalkeeper.

It was Ronaldo’s turn to miss a sitter as the Juventus forward could not keep the ball down from two-yards out.

In the second period, Bruno Fernandes kept the Hungarian keeper busy again as the RB Leipzig shot-stopper was top notch in the game.

Hungary thought they had scored seven minutes from time as Szabolcs Schon’s shot caught Rui Patricio unaware at the near post but the linesman’s flag was raised for offside.

Just a minute later, Portugal got their noses in front as Guerrero’s shot took a heavy deflection off a defender as he made it 1-0.

Three minutes from time, Andre Silva was fouled in the box to earn his side a penalty as Ronaldo converted the resulting spot-kick to make it 2-0.

The champions were not done yet, as Ronaldo rounded the keeper before making an easy tap-in to put the score at 3-0 in the 92nd minute.

It was Ronaldo’s second of the night and his 11th in the European championships. He is now the competition’s all-time topscorer beating Mitchel Plantini’s long standing record of nine goals.

The Portuguese captain is also three goals shy of becoming the all-time goalscorer at international level.

