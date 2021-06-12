Kevin De Bruyne will not be risked by Roberto Martinez in Belgium's first Euro 2020 game against Russia

The 29-year-old had a nose and eye socket injury during Man City's loss to Chelsea in the Champions League final

Axel Witsel will also be missing in the squad as the midfielder is also recovery from a foot injury

Kelvin De Bruyne will miss the Belgium's first game at Euro 2020 against Russia as he is yet to recovery fully from his eye injury, Times, Goal.

The Manchester City midfielder sustained an eye socket injury in the Champions league final last month when he clashed with Antonio Rudiger.

The 29-year-old had to undergo a minor surgery and Belgian team have confirmed that the midfielder will not be risked for the opener against Russia.

De Bruyne had a fine season with City as helped them win the Premier League and was named the English topflight division's best player for the second consecutive time.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund's Axel Witsel will also not be available for the encounter as he is also recovering from an Achilles tendon injury.

The Belgian team announced from their camp:

"Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne did not travel to Russia. They stayed in (the Belgian training camp) Tubize to continue their recovery."

Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel are not going to play Belgium's Euro 2020 game against Russia. Photo by Jimmy Bolcina and Frank Abbeloos

Source: Getty Images

Finland and Denmark are the two other team in Belgium's group and it is expected that the Red Devils will qualify into the next stage of the competition.

