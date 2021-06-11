England are the most valuable side among all teams participating in the Euro 2020 championships according to the latest rankings

All 24 teams have been ranked by top outlet GiveMeSport with France, Germany, Spain and Portugal all completing the top five

The report claim that the Three Lions are worth £1.15billion meaning they go into the competition as the most expensive side

The Three Lions of England will begin their quest for glory at the Euro 2020 Championship on Sunday when they take on Croatia at the Wembley Stadium.

England are expected to ease through in Group D, which also have strong sides like the Czech Republic and then Scotland.

Gareth Southgate's side have a decent chance of going all the way. He has an embarrassment of riches in his 26-man squad.

England squad ready for Euro 2020. Photo: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

England's squad is so strong that, according to Transfermarkt, they are the most valuable side at Euro 2020 by some distance.

Top outlet GiveMeSport has ranked the squad of the 24 sides featuring at the upcoming tournament from least valuable to most valuable below.

24. Finland - £40.14m

23. North Macedonia - £55.62m

22. Hungary - £67.05m

21. Slovakia - £117.99m

20. Wales - £159.08m

19. Czech Republic - £171.00m

18. Russia - £171.72m

17. Ukraine - £177.48m

16. Sweden - £193.55m

15. Poland - £229.32m

14. Scotland - £242.87m

13. Switzerland - £255.15m

12. Denmark - £279.63m

11. Austria - £288.09m

10. Turkey - £292.50m

9. Croatia - £338.22m

8. Netherlands - £546.35m

7. Belgium - £602.46m

6. Italy - £693.90m

5. Portugal - £785.25m

4. Spain - £823.50m

3. Germany - £842.85m

2. France - £925.20m

1. England - £1.15bn

Meanwhile, England will miss the services of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood when the Euro 2020 kicks off.

The 19-year-old was among the 33 players Gareth Southgate named in his preliminary squad.

The Red Devils have withdrawn the player from the England camp over a pre-existing injury according to the statement released by the national team and also quoted by The Mirror.

Legit.ng earlier reported that France striker Kylian Mbappe had continued to express his displeasure despite that Olivier Giroud is making moves for the pair to settle their differences, RMC Sport reports via GetFootballNewsFrance.

It was gathered that the Paris Saint-Germain striker felt offended by a comment from the Chelsea man, who lamented the number of passes he had received from certain players during France’s 3-0 victory over Bulgaria.

Coach Didier Deschamps who was aware that Mbappe was about speaking on the issue during the post-match conference stopped the PSG forward from making comments.

Source: Legit Nigeria