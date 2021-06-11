England Ahead of France, Portugal As Most Valuable Squad of Euro 2020 Officially Ranked
- England are the most valuable side among all teams participating in the Euro 2020 championships according to the latest rankings
- All 24 teams have been ranked by top outlet GiveMeSport with France, Germany, Spain and Portugal all completing the top five
- The report claim that the Three Lions are worth £1.15billion meaning they go into the competition as the most expensive side
The Three Lions of England will begin their quest for glory at the Euro 2020 Championship on Sunday when they take on Croatia at the Wembley Stadium.
England are expected to ease through in Group D, which also have strong sides like the Czech Republic and then Scotland.
Gareth Southgate's side have a decent chance of going all the way. He has an embarrassment of riches in his 26-man squad.
England's squad is so strong that, according to Transfermarkt, they are the most valuable side at Euro 2020 by some distance.
Top outlet GiveMeSport has ranked the squad of the 24 sides featuring at the upcoming tournament from least valuable to most valuable below.
24. Finland - £40.14m
23. North Macedonia - £55.62m
22. Hungary - £67.05m
21. Slovakia - £117.99m
20. Wales - £159.08m
19. Czech Republic - £171.00m
18. Russia - £171.72m
17. Ukraine - £177.48m
16. Sweden - £193.55m
15. Poland - £229.32m
14. Scotland - £242.87m
13. Switzerland - £255.15m
12. Denmark - £279.63m
11. Austria - £288.09m
10. Turkey - £292.50m
9. Croatia - £338.22m
8. Netherlands - £546.35m
7. Belgium - £602.46m
6. Italy - £693.90m
5. Portugal - £785.25m
4. Spain - £823.50m
3. Germany - £842.85m
2. France - £925.20m
1. England - £1.15bn
Meanwhile, England will miss the services of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood when the Euro 2020 kicks off.
The 19-year-old was among the 33 players Gareth Southgate named in his preliminary squad.
Manchester City star ahead of Fernandes, Greenwood in the top 10 players in the world with the biggest market value
The Red Devils have withdrawn the player from the England camp over a pre-existing injury according to the statement released by the national team and also quoted by The Mirror.
Legit.ng earlier reported that France striker Kylian Mbappe had continued to express his displeasure despite that Olivier Giroud is making moves for the pair to settle their differences, RMC Sport reports via GetFootballNewsFrance.
It was gathered that the Paris Saint-Germain striker felt offended by a comment from the Chelsea man, who lamented the number of passes he had received from certain players during France’s 3-0 victory over Bulgaria.
Coach Didier Deschamps who was aware that Mbappe was about speaking on the issue during the post-match conference stopped the PSG forward from making comments.
