Declan Rice has revealed that he has never tasted beer which has got England fans talking

The West Ham midfielder promised to have a pint of beer if the Three Lions emerge champions at Euro 2020

The 22-year-old will be playing in his debut tournament when England takes on Croatia in their first game

Declan Rice's recent revelation about not being a lover of beer like every other footballer has surprised England fans, Sport Bible.

The Three Lions are on their quest for a first European title at Euro 2020 and the 22-year-old is part of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.

The Chelsea academy product produced a five-star performance in the friendlies against Austria and Romania and will be given the thumbs-up by Southgate to start against Croatia.

The West Ham star has now revealed he will be gulping a pint of beer if England go all the way to win the tournament.

"Do you know what, until this day I have never had a beer and I am 22. That is the truth!" he admitted this week ahead of Sunday's opener.

"Never had a pint. Don't drink it. I'm not really (a drinker). But a pint? No. I know it is off topic but I have never had a beer. People get surprised. I just don't like the smell of it so I have never gone near it."

Declan Rice will drink one pint of beer for the first Photo by Patrick Elmont

Source: Getty Images

Fans were shocked with Rice's confession about having not tasted beer including talkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil:

"Away you go - he's a liar,"

"Are you telling me they don't have a bevvie? I know some of them don't but I know a lot of them love a pint!

"I'm not meaning any names, but I've seen them at Cheltenham having a couple of pints... and there's nothing wrong with that!"

Source: Legit.ng