Ferran Torres of Manchester City has been ruled out of action for three months following injury against France

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed the latest development about the 21-year-old forward who has been impressive this term

Pep Guardiola and his wards are currently occupying third position on the Premier League table after seven games

Pep Guardiola who is the gaffer of Manchester City has confirmed that forward Ferran Torres could be out of action for the next three months following the injury he suffered while playing for Spain against France in Nations League final.

This latest development will come as a bog blow for the reigning Premier League champions considering how the are fighting to retain their title this term.

There have been reports suggesting that the 21-year-old forward could be out of action for six months before Pep Guardiola cleared the air on the player.

Ferran Torres in action for Spain against France. Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on UK Sun, Pep Guardiola explained that the club will miss Ferran Torres as he hopes the Spaniard recovers soon and rejoin the team.

Pep Guardiola's reaction

"Torres will be out for two to three months. He has a bone injury In the foot, the metatarsal

“The injury can happen here or in the national team, I know perfectly the manager for Spain and he treated Ferran as well as possible.

“They tried to take care of him but sometimes it happens, it happened with Phil Foden, Kevin (De Bruyne. It happens because there are lots of game.

“Ferran will go to Spain for a few weeks. Then he’ll come back and we hope in two-and-a-half or three months he will be ready.”

