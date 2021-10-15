Odion Ighalo has shared awesome video of himself and mother at the airport with the Nigerian striker expressing happiness

Nigerian footballer Odion Ighalo has posted heartwarming video of himself and mother at the airport with the former Super Eagles striker spotted in joyous momentum.

Odion Ighalo in the video posted explained that he loves traveling with his mother considering how she used to make him laugh and feel happy.

The former Manchester United striker is one of the players who love to post and adore their mothers on social media.

Odion Ighalo while in action for Manchester United. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Gone are the days when Odion Ighalo used to play football on the streets in Lagos, today, the former Watford striker is blessed and he is taking good care of his dear mother.

Odion Ighalo's reaction

''I love traveling with my Queen. Wahala for who no understand esan, I LOVE this woman so much.''

After spending one season at Premier League side Manchester United, Odion Ighalo is currently playing for Saudi club Al Shabab.

Since joining the Saudi Arabian club before the start of the ongoing League season, Odion Ighalo has played 19 games for the side netting 14 goals so far.

Before hanging his boots from the national team, Odion Ighalo played 35 games for the Super Eagles netting 16 goals.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo urged kids at the Ighalo Orphanage Home to pray for him to continue to succeed.

The Nigerian ex-international put up a 5-star performance in Al Shabab’s 3-3 draw with Al Ittifaq in their Saudi Professional Football League clash at the King Fahd International Stadium on Saturday, August 22.

The 32-year-old grabbed a brace in the encounter, tucking home in the 39th minute from close range and then put up a sensational header in the 50th.

Al Shabab led 3-0 but the visitors rallied back to earn a share of the spoils in the game as the tie ended 3-3.

However, a clip has surfaced on the player’s Instagram Story showing him praying with kids at the Ighalo Orphanage Home in Lagos.

